What’s new in Citrix NetScaler 11.1 build 51 + NetScaler MAS

Today Citrix, released new anticipated versions of the NetScaler and NetScaler MAS firmware, which is now on build 11.1 build 51, and contains a lot of cool new features!What’s new in NetScaler 11.1 Build 51

In this version of NetScaler it has some major enhancements in terms of features.

Intune support (Integrates with Intune Conditional Access to deliver access to on-premises applications) Requires an updated Android or iOS Citrix SSL VPN app

NOTE: iOS VPN app was updated back in November which came with support for Intune)

Enhanced Transport Protocol support( Citrix now supports EDP on NetScaler which came in tech preview on XenDesktop

7.12, more info on setting it up here –> http://msandbu.org/enabling-remote-hdx-enlightment-data-transport-in-netscaler-11-1-build-51/)

DNS Security enhancements (Comes with a prebuilt wizard to setup security rules for DNS servers on NetScaler)

Role-based access within a partition

Read the entire article here, What’s new in NetScaler 11.1 build 51 + NetScaler MAS

via Marius Sandbu.