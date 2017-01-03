What’s new in Citrix NetScaler 11.1 build 51 + NetScaler MAS
Today Citrix, released new anticipated versions of the NetScaler and NetScaler MAS firmware, which is now on build 11.1 build 51, and contains a lot of cool new features!What’s new in NetScaler 11.1 Build 51
In this version of NetScaler it has some major enhancements in terms of features.
- Intune support (Integrates with Intune Conditional Access to deliver access to on-premises applications) Requires an updated Android or iOS Citrix SSL VPN app
- NOTE: iOS VPN app was updated back in November which came with support for Intune)
- Enhanced Transport Protocol support( Citrix now supports EDP on NetScaler which came in tech preview on XenDesktop
- 7.12, more info on setting it up here –> http://msandbu.org/enabling-remote-hdx-enlightment-data-transport-in-netscaler-11-1-build-51/)
- DNS Security enhancements (Comes with a prebuilt wizard to setup security rules for DNS servers on NetScaler)
- Role-based access within a partition
via Marius Sandbu.
