Our CMP consultant, Ronald van Vugt has just published an updated evaluation of the latest release of Cisco CloudCenter (ver 4.8). Head over to the comparison to check out his evaluation of its capabilities which highlights its latest improvements in VM orchestration and management.

You can quickly scan for fundamentally new capabilities by looking out the the icon in the evaluation (which Ronald has helpfully added).

One thing which is a “new” direction for Cisco is the lack of support of VMware NSX as a virtual network overlay. Ronald is still rating CloudCenter as “green” on SDN based on our criteria, however it is worth highlighting that Cisco has taken the decision to not support NSX in version 4.8. Ronald has highlighted this is in the info details (in the comparison click on this icon for added information).

What’s New in 4.8?

CloudCenter jumped up by 10 points in our evaluation with v 4.8 due a wide array of enhancements. It offers new features that broaden the scope of workloads that can be managed by CloudCenter, and extend what users can do via self-service, improving both user self-service capabilities and central IT control.

New features include:

Read the entire article here, Whats New in Cisco CloudCenter (guess what feature they have dropped..?)

via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community