What’s In a Winning Cloud-based Desktop Strategy? DaaS Done Right

Citrix, VMware, and Amazon are racing to the cloud to serve customers that want desktops/workspaces with less management, lower costs, and (hopefully) better

performance. But we must ask the question, “Is every desktop user a good candidate for DaaS?” While increasingly the answer is “yes,” for office workers, it’s not the right answer every time. How do you know who is a candidate? How do you ensure a satisfactory User Experience? And, how do you deliver cloud based desktops with the same benefits as on premise desktops?

This Thursday (May 18) we’ll tackle many of those questions in a webinar focused on Amazon WorkSpaces. Why Amazon WorkSpaces? Because they are a cloud first desktop leader in the market, they don’t have an on premise offering so they have to get cloud desktops right for customers. However, at a high level, we’ll compare their offering to VMware Horizon and Citrix XenDesktop/XenApp. This is not about which desktop is best or even which desktop strategy to choose, but it will help educate you on the options in the market. Even if you can’t make it, register here and we’ll send you the recorded webinar afterwards. See you Thursday online!

