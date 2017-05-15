Home Desktop What’s In a Winning Cloud-based Desktop Strategy? DaaS Done Right

What’s In a Winning Cloud-based Desktop Strategy? DaaS Done Right

0
What’s In a Winning Cloud-based Desktop Strategy? DaaS Done Right
0

Citrix, VMware, and Amazon are racing to the cloud to serve customers that want desktops/workspaces with less management, lower costs, and (hopefully) better
performance. But we must ask the question, “Is every desktop user a good candidate for DaaS?”  While increasingly the answer is “yes,” for office workers, it’s not the right answer every time. How do you know who is a candidate? How do you ensure a satisfactory User Experience? And, how do you deliver cloud based desktops with the same benefits as on premise desktops?

This Thursday (May 18) we’ll tackle many of those questions in a webinar focused on Amazon WorkSpaces. Why Amazon WorkSpaces? Because they are a cloud first desktop leader in the market, they don’t have an on premise offering so they have to get cloud desktops right for customers. However, at a high level, we’ll compare their offering to VMware Horizon and Citrix XenDesktop/XenApp. This is not about which desktop is best or even which desktop strategy to choose, but it will help educate you on the options in the market. Even if you can’t make it, register here and we’ll send you the recorded webinar afterwards.  See you Thursday online!

Read the entire article here, What’s In a Winning Cloud-based Desktop Strategy? DaaS Done Right. | Liquidware Labs Blog

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
Liquidware Labs
Liquidware Labs Liquidware Labs provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid desktop environments including Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon, and physical Microsoft Windows PCs. Stratusphere FIT and Stratusphere UX support assessment, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity enables just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. ProfileUnity’s FlexApp feature delivers advanced Application Layering. Flex-IO supports IOPS acceleration in virtual desktop environments. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Labs Essentials. Liquidware Labs products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global partner network.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        Join our webinar to learn why iN DEMAND, a joint venture between Comcast, Cox Communications and Charter that provides streaming video services to major cable companies, brought their data storage from on-premises to the cloud using SoftNAS Cloud for AWS. Are you considering transitioning your on-premises data storage, but concerned about how to move enterprise-grade […]

        read more
        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494652871_maxresdefault.jpg

          Ransomware preparedness and recovery fundamentals – Video

          What is ransomware and why is it so dangerous? Find out all about how it works and how to defend against it in the new e-book from Veeam and Conversational Geek – “Conversational Ransomware Defense and Survival”. Learn more at: https://go.veeam.com/ransomware-awareness-education This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

          read more
          1494608954_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine Desktop Central – Free Patch Management Training – Video

          1494664160_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Announces Project Holodeck – Video

          1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

          How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video