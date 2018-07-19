What’s Going on in EUC Printing – A Technical Deep Dive!

The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters.

You will learn:

* End-point-print-management and printing-as-a-service approaches and their differences

* Recent print hardware and software developments

* How-tos: branch office, secure and mobile printing

* Technical deep dives: printer drivers, printing impact on AWS, Azure and other cloud deployments

* Building an enterprise print solution and taking advantage of print opportunities

