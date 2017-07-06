What’s Design Thinking got to do with Enterprise Storage?

…and why Datrium has no knobs or dials.

Design Thinking is the idea that products and interfaces should be designed around the needs of the people who will be using them.

However, it is often technical capabilities or market opportunities that either push or pull the development process. In the case of enterprise software, the complexity of the product, the size of the budgets, and time constraints confound things even more.

We have all witnessed enterprise software products becoming disarrayed and cluttered over time, with intricate dials and knobs making the life of users painful. Even the most advanced Design Thinking oriented companies over time end up with a complex set of dials and knobs that are commonly pushed or pulled by the product development process, and design teams have no alternative other than accommodate it as part of the overall user experience.

What does that have to do with SDS and HCI?

