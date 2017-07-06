Home What’s Design Thinking got to do with Enterprise Storage?

What’s Design Thinking got to do with Enterprise Storage?

What’s Design Thinking got to do with Enterprise Storage?
…and why Datrium has no knobs or dials.

Design Thinking is the idea that products and interfaces should be designed around the needs of the people who will be using them.

However, it is often technical capabilities or market opportunities that either push or pull the development process. In the case of enterprise software, the complexity of the product, the size of the budgets, and time constraints confound things even more.

We have all witnessed enterprise software products becoming disarrayed and cluttered over time, with intricate dials and knobs making the life of users painful. Even the most advanced Design Thinking oriented companies over time end up with a complex set of dials and knobs that are commonly pushed or pulled by the product development process, and design teams have no alternative other than accommodate it as part of the overall user experience.

What does that have to do with SDS and HCI?

Read the entire article here, What’s Design Thinking got to do with Enterprise Storage? » myvirtualcloud.net

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre's passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years' industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre's blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre's passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award'2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.
