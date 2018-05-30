If you’ve been following along in this series, including 17 Shocking Statistics about Disaster Recovery and Business Resiliency: Part 1 and Your Disaster Recovery and Business Resiliency Strategy: Part 2, you understand the recommended best practices of a modern, effective disaster recovery and business resiliency strategy—and what not to do. Now it’s time for a deeper dive.

Familiar Is Not Always Better

Let’s start with why a traditional approach is not always optimal. Although an old school backup storage strategy might seem familiar (with its physical disk drives or tape) and appears to offer a straightforward “set it and forget it” solution, it does have several disadvantages, including:

One of the biggest drawbacks to traditional systems, with disk and tape storage, is the amount of space they consume. Organizations everywhere are being challenged with accessing, managing, storing and protecting increasing amounts of application and customer data, including global compliance mandates around what data can be retained and when data must be expired. In this traditional scenario, the more data you have to backup and store, the more real estate you require. The related costs of this type of storage increase the cost of developing a disaster recovery plan, which requires expensive offsite storage.

Read the entire article here, What You’re Missing from Your Disaster Recovery Strategy: Part 3

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.