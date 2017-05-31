What Your Data Center BMI? How App Performance is like Weight Loss

You’re probably wondering what BMI has to do with data center and application infrastructure. This is not trick where there is another acronym from the IT landscape that maps against it. This is the same idea of a Body Mass Index relative to your data center and application performance. Today you have a number. That number is a rating of lean muscle mass (application performance) versus your overall weight (capacity). There is even more detail and depth to the accuracy of the number when you include locational body fat percentage and pull it all together to get to your current state BMI.

Application Performance is like Weight Loss

This may seem like a strange analogy. No matter what your current state of personal BMI is, you probably wish that you could do something about improving it. You know the steps needed usually, but they require time, continuous effort and smart choices that leave you the option to take action one way or another to affect your BMI.

Based on the data center BMI, we know the way to affect it is to do the same as with exercise.

via the fine folks at Turbonomic: