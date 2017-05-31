Home Data Center What Your Data Center BMI? How App Performance is like Weight Loss

What Your Data Center BMI? How App Performance is like Weight Loss

0
What Your Data Center BMI? How App Performance is like Weight Loss
0

You’re probably wondering what BMI has to do with data center and application infrastructure.  This is not trick where there is another acronym from the IT landscape that maps against it.  This is the same idea of a Body Mass Index relative to your data center and application performance.  Today you have a number.  That number is a rating of lean muscle mass (application performance) versus your overall weight (capacity).  There is even more detail and depth to the accuracy of the number when you include locational body fat percentage and pull it all together to get to your current state BMI.

Application Performance is like Weight Loss

This may seem like a strange analogy.  No matter what your current state of personal BMI is, you probably wish that you could do something about improving it.  You know the steps needed usually, but they require time, continuous effort and smart choices that leave you the option to take action one way or another to affect your BMI.

Based on the data center BMI, we know the way to affect it is to do the same as with exercise.

Read the entire article here, What Your Data Center BMI? How App Performance is like Weight Loss

via the fine folks at Turbonomic:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Management
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video, we will discuss how SysKit can help you monitor your SharePoint environment: Learn how to monitor specific SharePoint roles by tracking their performance counters, services, and SharePoint site metrics such as full page load or search indexing rate. Detect changes in SharePoint Server configuration and receive real-time alerts for any potential issues […]

        read more
        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496182635_maxresdefault.jpg

          DataCore Partner Conference 2017 – IDC Interview Video

          This video is from the fine folks at DataCore Software

          read more
          1495903398_maxresdefault.jpg

          Reducing Risk in Application Deployment Lifecycle

          1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

          SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

          1495903617_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam – Availability for the Always-On Enterprise Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video