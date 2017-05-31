What Your Data Center BMI? How App Performance is like Weight Loss
You’re probably wondering what BMI has to do with data center and application infrastructure. This is not trick where there is another acronym from the IT landscape that maps against it. This is the same idea of a Body Mass Index relative to your data center and application performance. Today you have a number. That number is a rating of lean muscle mass (application performance) versus your overall weight (capacity). There is even more detail and depth to the accuracy of the number when you include locational body fat percentage and pull it all together to get to your current state BMI.
Application Performance is like Weight Loss
This may seem like a strange analogy. No matter what your current state of personal BMI is, you probably wish that you could do something about improving it. You know the steps needed usually, but they require time, continuous effort and smart choices that leave you the option to take action one way or another to affect your BMI.
Based on the data center BMI, we know the way to affect it is to do the same as with exercise.
Read the entire article here, What Your Data Center BMI? How App Performance is like Weight Loss
via the fine folks at Turbonomic:
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications