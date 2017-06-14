Home What you need to know before building an app

Have you ever had an idea for an app? I have one, and I wish I could just start and build it. But I am not an app developer. Also, I would need a backend for it. So, it will be a bigger project – a long one and a cost-intensive one. Planning it right will be very important for its success, and also having the right resources available, the right developer team. Well, I am working on it.

As said, building an app does not happen from today to tomorrow. It is a long process. It is also not only about “building” the app.  You need to make sure the market for it is there, you need to think about how you want to monetise it. What will your go-to-market strategy look like? Which OS do you want to start with? What should the design look like? How to make sure it is user-friendly?

There are tons of questions which need to be answered before creating an app. But, there is help! The infographic below shows you the basics for app development. It will:

LittleMsMobile by Kristin Montag
LittleMsMobile by Kristin Montag With over 8 years of experience in the tech industry (virtualization and enterprise mobility), Kristin Montag became an Enterprise Mobility Specialist. She gained her extensive knowledge of this market in her roles as Product Manager and eventually Managing Director at Cortado Mobile solutions, a company providing a complete solution for Enterprise Mobility with a focus on mobile productivity. Before her change to Product Management, she gained 7 years of experience in international sales covering France, USA, Nordics and Germany. Her roles included Key Account Management, Channel Development and Director of Sales. Thanks to her close contact to customers and industry partners she analyzes new technologies, understands customer requirements and serves the latter with strategic advice. She shares her knowledge on www.littlemsmobile.com.
