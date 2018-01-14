What You Need to Know About Spectre, Meltdown, and Data Storage

By now, you’ve probably heard about Spectre and Meltdown, two vulnerabilities that were recently discovered by Jann Horn and a team from Google’s Project Zero. These are not software viruses, but hardware bugs that exploit critical design flaws in Intel, AMD, ARM and POWER chips that will impact every single computer made in the past 20 years, as stated by Amazon.

To state the obvious, but because processors handle extremely sensitive data, including passwords and encryption keys, an attack on a computer chip can quickly turn into a serious security concern for computer systems of every size—including phones, laptops, desktop systems, and hyper-converged data storage systems. The following is an overview of the two hardware vulnerabilities and how it may impact you and the performance of your storage devices.

According to Daniel Gruss, a researcher at Graz University of Technology and one of the people responsible for discovering it, Meltdown is one of the worst bugs ever found for a CPU. It primarily affects Intel and ARM chips, where it can breach the CPU and steal sensitive application data, such as passwords, from the machine kernel. The way it works is Meltdown breaks through the isolation between user applications and the operating system. It is then able to access the memory, and thus other programs on the operating system, and steal data being processed on the computer. Meltdown is dangerous because anything running as an application can break through and steal your data, even a Javascript script running on a web page on any given browser. This makes Meltdown dangerous for users and easy for hackers. Although it is relatively easy to protect against Meltdown, it will cost you in terms of CPU performance.

