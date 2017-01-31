What You Need To Know About OpenShift & Its 3 Distinct Segments
Origin of OpenShift
While it seems that everything related to IT can be offered “as a service” today, one of the big three categories in cloud computing (the other two being SaaS and IaaS) is Platform as a Service or PaaS. OpenShift is Red Hat’s community and commercially offered PaaS platform. OpenShift encompasses three distinct segments:
- OpenShift Origin
- OpenShift Online
- OpenShift Container Platform (formerly known as OpenShift Enterprise)
OpenShift Origin is the oldest and most basic version of OpenShift. OpenShift Origin was released in April of 2012 as a free, open source project hosted on GitHub. This is the upstream project that feeds into the two other versions (Online and Enterprise). Once every three weeks Origin is updated and released online. If you want to run Origin you must have your own infrastructure to stand it up on.
