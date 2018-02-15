If data is the new oil, AIOps is IT’s refinery. Short for artificial intelligence for IT operations, AIOps refers to software that combines big data and AI, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and/or associated technologies to help IT manage data and find insights faster. But what does comparing data to oil mean in practical terms? And what aspects of IT operations can machine learning augment or even replace?

In a recent Verge video on Intel’s new smart glasses, Jerry Bautista, Intel VP and head of new devices, answers the essential question to all wearables discussions (Why?) by quoting B.K. (presumably Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich) as saying “data’s the new oil.” Bautista goes on to explain, “The point is, you have to consume that data somehow. So not only do we want to manage the data and help you compute in the data center with Intel servers and all that other stuff, we also want to be a part of presenting that data to you in a way that you can consume.”

In other words, we’ve gotten really good at collecting large amounts of data; the main challenge today is how to filter and present that data in a meaningful way. For Intel, that means creating smart glasses that contextually deliver information to the wearer—augmenting a person’s perceptions of an environment and assisting in decisions like which restaurant to eat at based on online reviews—without causing notification fatigue.

Read the entire article here, What Will AIOps and Machine Learning Mean for IT?

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.