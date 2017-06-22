What Virtualization Platform 2017? Red Hat moves into “Top 3” with RHV 4.1!
Red Hat has done a remarkable job evolving its Virtualization platform over the recent years. While (some) vendors started to sacrifice features or shifted focus onto wider cloud management aspects, Red Hat rightly emphazises that Virtualization continues to be a critical core technology of today’s datacenters.
The 4.1 release recently made available, continues to stand out with over 150 new features and enhancements. While historically challenged by Citrix XenServer and Oracle OVM, Red Hat claims 3rd spot with the current release of its KVM based virtualization platform! Congrats!
There are a range of enhancements to the core platform as well as increased focus on integrating with management and automation platforms.
Core platform improvements include:
- support for QCOW2 v3 image format (improving storage efficiency and performance)
- “hot-remove” CPUs (limited to CPUs previously “hot-plugged”)
- Ability to live migrate VMs configured with SR-IOV
- Ability to ability to sparsify a thin-provisioned disk has been added to RHV (convert the free space within the disk image back to free space on the host)
- Enhanced high availability without power management allowing virtual machines to be restarted even when power management fencing is not available
- Support for up to 288 vCPU per vm
