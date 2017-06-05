What to do with a broken Apple Watch?

My dear readers, I’ve been silent for a while. Work made me travel Europe – and even Australia – and I did not have much time to update you on the latest mobility news. I hope I will be able to change this again from now on. Tomorrow is the WWDC, are you excited? I am, but this is another topic that I will be back on tomorrow.

Today, I would like to talk about my Apple Watch. I went for a run (I need to get in shape for our company run in a couple of weeks) and wanted to clean it afterwards. I took off the sports band and cleaned both, the band and the watch body, all nicely with a sponge. Then I put both on top of a shelf to let it dry.

Later on, I had to grab something from the shelf and slightly pushed against it so that the Apple Watch slid and fell off… on the tiles and under a cabinet. I just prayed that it would still be fine… but when I got it out from under the cabinet and turned it around to see the front side, it was all shattered. 🙁 It still worked, though.

