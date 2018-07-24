What the Heck is a Unikernel?

Virtual machines, containers, and unikernels. What are the differences? What is a unikernel anyways?

While virtual machines and containers get tossed around a lot in IT circles a new term has started entering the vernacular – unikernels – but what are they? Unikernels are a method of deploying software. They contain a given software application and the bits of the operating system that is needed boiled down to a very small lightweight secure virtual machine. Unlike containers, unikernels are at the end of the day, just virtual machines, albeit special tiny ones. Sometimes the VM can be ten to twenty megabytes.

Why is the VM so small? It’s because it is only running one application and that application alone compared to traditional general purpose operating systems like Windows or Linux that are designed to run multiple programs.

This unique trait gives unikernels unprecedented security advantages that other systems simply don’t have. It also comes with unparalleled performance enhancements. Lastly, since they are so small and consume so little resources unikernels can be provisioned by the thousands per given server massively reducing vm sprawl.

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.