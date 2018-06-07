Home Artificial Intelligence (AI) What Steps Should IT Leaders Take to Prepare for the AI Tsunami?

What Steps Should IT Leaders Take to Prepare for the AI Tsunami?

What Steps Should IT Leaders Take to Prepare for the AI Tsunami?
Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant dream of the future. It’s here, and it’s changing the way companies do business.

Organizations across all industries have embraced AI to help with everyday operations such as customer service, HR, marketing, sales, R&D and more.

A recent survey by Forrester reported that over half of companies worldwide have already implemented AI, and another 20 percent plan to do so within the next year.[i] With good reason. The potential impacts are tremendous – improved processes, increased efficiency, automated workloads, greater ROI and countless other benefits.

The question is no longer, “Should we embrace AI?” but rather, “How do we best use it to reach our targeted business outcomes?”

AI Initiatives are a Top Priority for IT…

For IT departments, the concerns are even more pressing. “How do we prepare for the tsunami of AI projects about to hit us from all areas of the business?”

IT leaders know that AI is critical to their firm’s long-term success, and most list it as a top business priority for the upcoming year. CIO.com points out that in Gartner’s 2018 CIO Agenda Report, 47 percent of CIOs who have implemented AI report it as “the most pressing pain point”. Still, despite their knowledge and desire to embrace the technology, IT leaders face many challenges. There is no clear playbook or defined path for implementing AI across an enterprise, which means that many are making it up as they go (and, unsurprisingly, stumbling along the way).

Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Data Center
News
Dell
