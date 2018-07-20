What Price Data Protection?

Andy Spencer, Solution Architect, DataCore Software, considers how RAID adoption in Flash doesn’t necessarily fit all.

While it is undeniable that prudent organisations should take every possible step to protect their data, it’s worth questioning at what level and at what associated overhead should that protection take?

Do the traditional ways of thinking about resilience and availability still apply with current and emerging technologies?

Commodity HDD:

Traditionally, data protection has required a multi- tiered approach, and to a degree this remains true, but technological advances have rendered some of the traditional methods increasingly obsolete. Take RAID as an example, which, it has been argued, is becoming increasingly outdated. When dealing with Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) it absolutely makes sense to use RAID to protect the data that is held on them. If we were to lose a large unprotected HDD, for example a 10TB drive that are commonplace and readily affordable nowadays, then you also need to factor in the recovery of the data from that drive. Recovery itself would take a considerable amount of time, and associated staff costs while recovering the data from backup. Add to this lost goodwill, loss of revenue from the downtime, and other intangibles, and the choice of not having RAID on the HDD, could be hugely detrimental to the organisation.

It’s all about the Flash: But Consider, Not all Flash is Created Equal.

