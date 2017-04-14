What Makes a Thin Client Enterprise Grade? Part 1: Management

At IGEL we talk a lot about our thin client software and how it is solving the needs of our mobile workers by delivering a secure, consistent desktop. We also talk about organizations wanting to control costs by converting legacy equipment into thin clients.

In the marketplace now, there are technologies, Raspberry Pi included, that were designed with limited capability but that are now hovering around the thin client space, wanting to be an enterprise solution when they grow up. Like all solutions with inherent limitations, it’s a long road to get from a simplistic version of a single board computer to a fully developed enterprise-class solution that delivers the secure user endpoint experience organizations must have.

What makes a true enterprise grade thin client? An essential element is integrated management that is enterprise scale (not to mention support for accessories and peripherals, which is often the killer blow for many thin client wannabes!). IGEL’s Universal Management Suite (UMS) is purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments. UMS supports diverse operating systems, databases and directories. A few specifics:

