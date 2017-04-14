Home Data Center What Makes a Thin Client Enterprise Grade? Part 1: Management

What Makes a Thin Client Enterprise Grade? Part 1: Management
At IGEL we talk a lot about our thin client software and how it is solving the needs of our mobile workers by delivering a secure, consistent desktop. We also talk about organizations wanting to control costs by converting legacy equipment into thin clients.

In the marketplace now, there are technologies, Raspberry Pi included, that were designed with limited capability but that are now hovering around the thin client space, wanting to be an enterprise solution when they grow up.  Like all solutions with inherent limitations, it’s a long road to get from a simplistic version of a single board computer to a fully developed enterprise-class solution that delivers the secure user endpoint experience organizations must have.

What makes a true enterprise grade thin client?  An essential element is integrated management that is enterprise scale (not to mention support for accessories and peripherals, which is often the killer blow for many thin client wannabes!).  IGEL’s Universal Management Suite (UMS) is purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments. UMS supports diverse operating systems, databases and directories.  A few specifics:

Read the entire article here, What Makes a Thin Client Enterprise Grade? Part 1: Management

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Data Center
Databases
Desktop
Management
Mobile
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.

