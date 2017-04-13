On April 10, it was announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, awarded DataCore Software with a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. The annual CRN Partner Program Guide recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

DataCore has been consistently awarded a 5-Star rating, so we wanted to take the opportunity to discuss what it takes to be a “5-Star partner.” First, let’s share a perspective on why DataCore is 5-Star directly from one of our partners: “DataCore deserves the CRN 5-star rating not only because of their partner enablement proficiencies, but because their products drive additional value for DataCore partners – especially when combined with an alliance partner like Lenovo so as to deliver a true, ‘all in’ solution,” stated Mark Wylie, CEO at Flagship Solutions Group. “Even though hyper-converged computing is a current trend, DataCore’s solution has provided capabilities and benefits inherent to hyper-converged for years. Now with a revamped Partner Program, I see DataCore able to capitalize on a real inflection point in the industry.”

via the fine folks at DataCore Software