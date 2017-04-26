Home Cloud Computing What is your backup strategy for Cloud based IaaS deployments?

What is your backup strategy for Cloud based IaaS deployments?

What is your backup strategy for Cloud based IaaS deployments?
When moving to public cloud I often find that people I talk with misunderstands what services they actually get when they buy a service in for instance Azure, AWS or GCP for that matter. That is of course something I often find doing myself and not actually reading the different service descriptions. One common misconception is the redundancy == backup. All vendors provide built-in redundancy of their services, for instance with x amount of  data copies of each storage object.

Now redundancy allows our VMs to continue to run in case of a physical drive failure for instance, but it does not provide us with the ability to get back old data if we managed to overwrite or delete a file which we really needed.

And this is exactly the issue when running virtual machines in any of the large cloud providers, they have the redundancy but  backup of the data is completely our own responsibility.

via Marius Sandbu.

IT Blog by Marius Sandbu
IT Blog by Marius Sandbu Marius Sandbu (@msandbu on Twitter), works as an Cloud Architect at Exclusive Networks/BigTec in Norway. Primary focusing on Software defined datacenter solution and how they integrate with end-user computing technology and also works alot with cloud solutions like Microsoft Azure. Marius is also an Microsoft MVP, Veeam Vanguard, VMware vExpert and is also the author of many Citrix NetScaler books and shares his thought and ideas about technolgy on his blog.

Leave a Reply

