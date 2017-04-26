What is your backup strategy for Cloud based IaaS deployments?

When moving to public cloud I often find that people I talk with misunderstands what services they actually get when they buy a service in for instance Azure, AWS or GCP for that matter. That is of course something I often find doing myself and not actually reading the different service descriptions. One common misconception is the redundancy == backup. All vendors provide built-in redundancy of their services, for instance with x amount of data copies of each storage object.

Now redundancy allows our VMs to continue to run in case of a physical drive failure for instance, but it does not provide us with the ability to get back old data if we managed to overwrite or delete a file which we really needed.

And this is exactly the issue when running virtual machines in any of the large cloud providers, they have the redundancy but backup of the data is completely our own responsibility.

