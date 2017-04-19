Home Data Center What is VMware Hot-Add RAM and How to use it?

0
0

VMware Hot-Add RAM feature isn’t new, but somehow we haven’t covered it much just yet. So this post will explain What is VMware Hot-Add RAM and How to use it. The Hot-Add RAM goes hand in hand with Hot-Add CPU, but we’ll cover that in a separate post.

Using hot-add/hot-plug you can add memory resources to virtual machines without any downtime. (not need to shut down). Actually, I tested this feature a while back on Hyper-V 2016 (pre-release), and it worked like a charm. Worth to note that VMware has this feature since a very very long time. (since 2009???).

Depending on which virtual hardware your particular VM has, what’s the operating system of the VM (Yes, it matters), the feature works (or not) out of the box. The configuration of the feature has to be done VM shut down.

Where to configure VMware Hot-Add RAM?I’ll show you 4 different ways to configure this feature (and I’m sure there is a PowerCLI way as well).

Read the entire article here, What is VMware Hot-Add RAM and How to use it?

via the fine folks at opvizor.

opvizor opvizor is SaaS company that specializes in solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. These solutions help businesses automate and manage their virtual IT infrastructures within heterogeneous data processing centers, as well as solutions for the prevention of errors and failures. opvizor’s offices are located in Vienna, Austria and Houston, TX, USA. Dennis Zimmer is founder and CEO of the opvizor group.

