What is Software-Defined Storage and Why Should You Care?

The Evolution of Software-Defined Storage

The term software-defined storage (SDS) started gaining popularity sometime in 2013, when VMware wanted to drive the datacenter infrastructure conversation away from traditional hardware-based solutions and toward their strong suite: software. Software-defined everything was suddenly a hot topic in technology, and that included SDS.But the roots of SDS lie elsewhere, in a concept known as storage virtualization. The purpose of storage virtualization is to add a layer of abstraction between the applications and traditional storage solutions, where data is written. This layer of software allows IT administrators to pool and provision storage in a more flexible manner. At the same time, storage virtualization also enables IT organizations to deliver a higher degree of availability, with no down time needed for applications during storage system updates.

Software-Defined Storage Defined

To meet today’s user demand for zero downtime, SDS is the next evolution in the quest for more highly available, cost-effective, and flexible storage solutions. Early on, the challenge was the lack of a clear definition of SDS. Recently, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) created a standard definition for SDS. By this definition, SDS must include: Automation, Standard Interfaces, Virtualized Data Path, Scalability, and Transparency.

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.