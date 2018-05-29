What is it Good For?

Recently at the Citrix Masters Retreat, I attended a session oddly named Citrix Sucks.

A lot was discussed, it was a pretty great session. One point that was brought up was the fact that Citrix’s monitoring product Director just isn’t very good. Personally, I have to agree. It’s not the best product out there for monitoring a Citrix environment. Director doesn’t hold a candle to competing products such as those from Goliath Technologies, EG Innovations, Liquidware Stratusphere, ExtraHop, ControlUp and likely others! I will get into each of these at some point on this blog post. Some of these products are very different than others so it’s definitely a worthy topic for further discussion.

Some of my problems with Director include the fact it’s inconsistent at reporting unregistered VDAs, which frankly is probably the number 1 thing you want to be alerted about. As recent as version 7.15, it also doesn’t seem to detect all logons (some of this may have been addressed in new releases, release notes list fixes which suggest this), which makes me question the accuracy of the data but it’s not all bad and if you already own it, it does make sense to setup, in my opinion and here’s why.

