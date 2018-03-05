What Is Incremental Backup?

The amount of data that businesses have to deal with today forces them to look for faster working and more reliable backup software. With so much business-critical data needing to be backed up on a regular basis, it is essential to use technologies that can help save space, time, and money, all while ensuring the desired level of data protection.

Aiming to meet these growing market needs, backup solution providers started modifying the very mechanism of creating backups while improving their software products with new features. That’s how various new backup types emerged.

Today, the backup mechanism that a company chooses to apply depends on its particular needs, e.g., the amount of data to be protected, the degree of reliability required, the storage space available, etc. For small and mid-sized companies with a virtual infrastructure, however, incremental backups seem to be the best choice, offering reliable VM protection, easy scaling, and significant storage savings (which is often the decisive factor). Let’s consider incremental backup in more detail.

How Incremental Backup Works

Unlike full backups, where all data is copied to the backup repository with every backup job, incremental backups offer a much leaner approach. A full backup of the system is performed only once. After that, every job copies only the data that has changed since the previous job was run (an “increment”). The resulting storage savings are significant and grow along with your infrastructure.

Let’s say you have a virtual machine with only three files on it. On day 1, the initial full backup is made, i.e., all files are copied to the backup repository:

