With the new EU data protection regulation due to come into force, we look at the changes it introduces and how it will affect your business.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force on 25 May 2018, is a big shake-up to the way that personal data is collected, stored and processed. Its goal is to give individuals more control over their data while increasing the penalties for companies that breach the rules. Under GDPR, a business can be fined up to €20m or four per cent of worldwide turnover, whichever is greatest.

Who does the new regulation apply to?

Any company that stores, collects or processes personal data of EU citizens must operate within the new regulations. Personal data is any information that can lead to an individual being identified, such as their name, address, email address or telephone number. Effectively, this means that all UK businesses must be compliant.

What’s new with GDPR?

Read the entire article here, What is GDPR and how does it apply to your business? — Define Tomorrow™

Via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.