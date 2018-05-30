Home Applications What is Garbage Collection in Java and Why is it Important?

What is Garbage Collection in Java and Why is it Important?

0
What is Garbage Collection in Java and Why is it Important?
0

For many, the world of Java is shrouded in mystery and endeavor. One such endeavor is garbage collection. There is many a viewpoint on garbage collection – whether it is good or bad, when is it needed, how often should it run, how to tune garbage collection operation, how to know when it is not operating as expected, and so on. In this educational post, we will try to clear the air on Java garbage collection and make it easy for developers and administrators to deal with it.

What is Java Garbage Collection?

Java applications obtain objects in memory as needed. It is the task of garbage collection (GC) in the Java virtual machine (JVM) to automatically determine what memory is no longer being used by a Java application and to recycle this memory for other uses. Because memory is automatically reclaimed in the JVM, Java application developers are not burdened with having to explicitly free memory objects that are not being used. The GC operation is based on the premise that most objects used in the Java code are short-lived and can be reclaimed shortly after their creation. Because unreferenced objects are automatically removed from the heap memory, GC makes Java memory-efficient.

Garbage collection frees the programmer from manually dealing with memory deallocation. As a result, certain categories of application program bugs are eliminated or substantially reduced by GC:

Read the entire article here, What is Garbage Collection in Java and Why is it Important?

Via the fine folks at eG Innovations.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Development
Monitoring
News
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1527721924_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon 7 v 7.5 Technical What’s New Overview Video

          Technical overview of the new Horizon 7 v7.5 features including JMP Server, Horizon Console and Performance Tracker. Includes a demo of those features. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Learn more at https://techzone.vmware.com This video is from the fine […]

          read more
          1526692624_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: VMware Suspend and Resume Technology with NVIDIA Virtual GPUs

          1527312428_hqdefault.jpg

          Goliath Performance Monitor For Hospitals Using Cerner – Video

          1527490277_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy TV Video – Citrix in the cloud: real-world experiences creating and deploying cloud-hosted Citrix environments

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video