What is Application Performance Monitoring?

In today’s digital economy, speed is everything. Especially for applications and websites accessed by end users, when there is slowness, it will have a direct detrimental impact on business productivity, profits and even the brand itself.

If an ecommerce application loads slowly or experiences errors, it will translate into loss of business, and the customer might end up switching to another website – possibly your competitor.

Whether it is a custom web application, VDI application, mobile application, or a packaged enterprise application such as SAP, Siebel, SharePoint, ensuring high performance and user experience in production defines the success of the application.

Why is My Application Slow? Best Practices for Troubleshooting

Given the complexity of today’s application infrastructures, this is not easy to achieve. Mobile app development platforms, cloud-native infrastructures, virtualized and containerized servers, dynamic and ephemeral application architectures, IoT, etc. make performance management a challenge. With the heterogeneous nature of the IT landscape and the various interdependencies between components, it is difficult to identify the cause of application slowness. One of the toughest questions application owners, developers and IT managers face is “Why is my application slow?”.

