What impact will GDPR have on your business?

Meeting the tougher new data protection regulation is likely to require additional work and a reduction in options for all businesses.

One of the hallmarks of the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is that it puts the onus on meeting the new standards firmly on each business. Article 5 of the GDPR is very clear on this, stating that businesses “shall be responsible for, and be able to demonstrate compliance”.

Outside of pure compliance, changes in the ways that data can be collected, stored and processed can also have an impact on the way that businesses work. We’ll look at the steps businesses should take to meet these goals in our next blog post. But here, we’re looking at the direct impact that GDPR is likely to have on every company.

Demonstrating compliance

Although the regulation is clear that you must demonstrate compliance, there’s no set method of doing so. At the very least, all companies should have one person responsible for documenting everything relating to GDPR, including how data is collected, stored, and processed.

