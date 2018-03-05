What haven’t we seen in 2018

With a New Year, comes new and exciting opportunities for you, and your organisation. The rapid rise of Crypto Currencies, Machine Learning, and Cloudification, is changing the landscape of the Channel Services Industry. Join Insentra experts Simon Altit (Director EMEA + Data Migration), Lee Forster (Cybersecurity and Data Management), Gary Cohen (Application Delivery + Mobility) and Thomas Ludbrook (Cloud and Collaboration), as they stare into the crystal ball and predict what is to come in 2018.

WHAT INNOVATION DO YOU THINK WE WILL SEE IN 2018?

Simon (Data Migration): Tenant to Tenant migration for Office 365 will enable simpler merges and acquisitions. Office 365 allows simpler migration by not only synchronising contacts and free/busy information but also, security, privacy, anti-spam and retention management settings so that workers can collaborate easily, even across multiple tenants. It is also possible to make these multiple tenants look like a singular domain which is particularly relevant in the event of a merger.

Lee (Cyber Security and Data Management): I think that significant innovation and evolution will come from a number of fronts including blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Both current and emerging security vendors and threat vectors, have evolved to automated machine learning or artificial intelligence attacks, forcing engineering teams to completely reskill and retool, it’s like the modernisation of an aging army, or being given tools or weapons from an alien race. The arsenal of weapons, tools, and approaches to cybercrime will significantly change, so too will those of the cybercriminals. In addition to this, as more and more organisations adopt new ways of doing business (blockchain) or companies that are born in the cloud, data and information silo’s will change and more importantly the pressures of legislation will bring innovative change to the way in which information is created, managed, stored, and shared.

Read the entire article here, What haven’t we seen in 2018