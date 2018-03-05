Home Applications What haven’t we seen in 2018

What haven’t we seen in 2018

0
What haven’t we seen in 2018
0

With a New Year, comes new and exciting opportunities for you, and your organisation. The rapid rise of Crypto Currencies, Machine Learning, and Cloudification, is changing the landscape of the Channel Services Industry. Join Insentra experts Simon Altit (Director EMEA + Data Migration), Lee Forster (Cybersecurity and Data Management), Gary Cohen (Application Delivery + Mobility) and Thomas Ludbrook (Cloud and Collaboration), as they stare into the crystal ball and predict what is to come in 2018.

WHAT INNOVATION DO YOU THINK WE WILL SEE IN 2018?

Simon (Data Migration): Tenant to Tenant migration for Office 365 will enable simpler merges and acquisitions. Office 365 allows simpler migration by not only synchronising contacts and free/busy information but also, security, privacy, anti-spam and retention management settings so that workers can collaborate easily, even across multiple tenants. It is also possible to make these multiple tenants look like a singular domain which is particularly relevant in the event of a merger.

Lee (Cyber Security and Data Management): I think that significant innovation and evolution will come from a number of fronts including blockchain and cryptocurrencies.  Both current and emerging security vendors and threat vectors, have evolved to automated machine learning or artificial intelligence attacks, forcing engineering teams to completely reskill and retool, it’s like the modernisation of an aging army, or being given tools or weapons from an alien race. The arsenal of weapons, tools, and approaches to cybercrime will significantly change, so too will those of the cybercriminals. In addition to this, as more and more organisations adopt new ways of doing business (blockchain) or companies that are born in the cloud, data and information silo’s will change and more importantly the pressures of legislation will bring innovative change to the way in which information is created, managed, stored, and shared.

Read the entire article here, What haven’t we seen in 2018

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

Categories:
Applications
Desktop
News
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1519464727_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST CEO Sascha Goekel at DISRUPT EUC EMEA

          This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology. Learn more: Download IGEL OS and  End-Point Management (UMS) Software. View more IGEL Resources, videos, white papers, case studies, data sheets.

          read more
          1519255327_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: How Cloud Skills are Accelerating IT Pro Careers

          1519143729_maxresdefault.jpg

          DaaS Panel with Host Steven Burke – DISRUPT #EUC Video

          1520022735_hqdefault.jpg

          Preventing Meltdown and Spectre

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video