What Every Business Ought to Know About Being Cyber-Resilient
Names can be confusing.
Whenever I see IT professionals interchangeably use cyber-resilient and cybersecurity, I am reminded of this famous line from Shakespeare’s immortal classic Romeo and Juliet:
“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose
By any other name shall smell just as sweet”.
However, there is a world of difference between cyber-resilient and cybersecurity.
For starters, cyber-resilience is a mindset. It is an approach to consider all the issues that occur before, during and after a system has encountered a threat or adverse event. It is an evolving perspective that essentially brings the areas of information security, business continuity and organizational resilience together. Cybersecurity has a narrower, technical focus and can be binary – either you have a lock on the door or you do not. Most businesses have basic cybersecurity measures to protect themselves but few are genuinely cyber-resilient.
Read the entire article here, What Every Business Ought to Know About Being Cyber-Resilient
via the fine folks at Dell
