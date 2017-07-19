What Does the Human-Machine Partnership Look Like in 2030?
Back in September, I wrote that when it comes to human progress we are at an incredibly interesting time. We’re at the dawn of the Internet of Everything, which already is having a dramatic impact on the way we live and the way we work – something reflected in our Digital Transformation Index.
But thinking past the dawn, what will that impact – and by extension the relationship between technology and society – look like in the future?
In an effort to answer this question, we partnered with Institute for the Future (IFTF) to find out. We asked them to explore the relationship between society and technology – specifically how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and cloud computing will shape the future… and what that future might look like. What did IFTF find?
By 2030, IFTF believes we’ll have entered into the “Next Era of Human-Machine Partnerships”. What does that partnership look like? What stood out to me the most were two items. First, that we’ll all become “digital conductors” and second, that we’ll learn “in-the-moment.”
Let’s dig in a bit on these two ideas.
Read the entire article here, What Does the Human-Machine Partnership Look Like in 2030?
via the fine folks at Dell
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide