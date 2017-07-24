Home Data Center What does it mean to work at Veeam?

What does it mean to work at Veeam?

Discover Veeam Software, our people and our organizational culture! If you like what you see and you’d like to join our Veeam Team, look for jobs and apply to them on our careers page: https://careers.veeam.com/.

This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.
