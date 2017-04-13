Think back to 10, or even just five, years ago. When you needed to address your data infrastructure and disaster recovery, what did you do? If you’re like most companies, you scouted out potential secondary data center sites and started building. Today, with hybrid cloud, collocation sites and managed service options, there is virtually no reason for any company to do this.

Or, as Laz Vekiarides, our co-founder and CTO, puts it in his recent article for Disaster Recovery Journal: the traditional data center is dead. Don’t worry, though, this is good news. No longer is your company tasked with the arduous task of building its own data centers, staffing them and managing them. You can make use of the technology out there to make this part of your business much more efficient.

Read the entire article here, What CIOs are Missing on Disaster Recovery

via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.