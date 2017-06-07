What Challenges do Organizations Face when Attempting to Migrate to the Cloud?

Today, it seems like just about everyone wants to jump into the cloud due to the high expectations for cost-savings, agility and efficiency. However, while any migration brings challenges, moving to the cloud requires a lot of up-front planning, and it is important for organizations to work with the right technical experts since these projects span the world of on-premise and cloud infrastructure. Unfortunately, the lack of skilled experts that understand the issues involved with both on-premise IT and the shifting landscape of current cloud offerings needed to simplify, plan and execute the successful and cost-effective migration of production applications is perhaps the biggest challenge with the cloud.

AWS wrote a useful post, “6 Strategies for Migrating Applications to the Cloud,” about the different migration strategies that its customers implement to migrate applications to the cloud which builds on the 5 R’s initially outlined by Gartner (organizations seeking to move applications into the cloud have five options: rehost on infrastructure as a service IaaS, refactor for platform as a service (PaaS), revise for IaaS or PaaS, rebuild on PaaS, or replace with software as a service). AWS’s six strategies go on to include the 6 R’s of: rehosting, replatforming, repurchasing , refactoring/re-architecting, retire and retain.

via the fine folks at DataCore Software