What are RMM Tools? Which RMM Software is Best in Industry?

Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) is an efficient endpoint monitoring application software that allows administrators to monitor and manage multiple endpoints from one centralized console. The RMM software tool enables remote take over, proactive monitoring, and script and service automation. The RMM tool can be setup and deployed quickly and easily.

The Best RMM Software in the Industry

The Best RMM Software in the industry is the Comodo Remote Monitoring and Management (CRMM) application. It is an easy-to-setup robust solution that hosts a number of unique features that make it stand out in the crowd.

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) find RMM tools to be a great benefit. MSPs have to manage numerous systems. Comodo RMM tools enable MSPs to have complete visibility and control over the systems they manage. Comodo RMM tools combine comprehensive endpoint monitoring and alerting, ultra-fast remote desktop sharing, powerful policy and job creation interfaces, professional services automation (PSA), automatic support ticket generation and custom scripting for automated break-fixing.

In short, Comodo RMM tool is a single-pane-of-glass solution that helps MSPs to improve the efficiency of their workflows and take the quality of service they provide to customers to the next level. The Comodo RMM tool features a rescue option (patent pending) that allows administrators/MSPs to restart endpoints in rescue mode.

Features and Benefits of Comodo RMM

A single console provides up-to-the-second inventory of all managed devices

The single console provides panoramic, real time information that allows the administrator or Managed Service Provider to make better and more informed decisions

An intuitive policies interface enables easily configurable endpoint security policies

Whenever an endpoint falls out of compliance with its policy it triggers an instant alert, and in addition it automatically creates a service desk ticket

The RMM tool enables easy transfer of files between the server/computer and the endpoint devices

The endpoint need not be logged in as the agent runs as a service

The Comodo RMM tool comprises multiple plug-ins that allow the administrator or MSP to observe running processes, services, active connections, auto-run applications, browser extensions, system restore points and other critical activities

The client machines can be directly accessed from the RMM management console due to the built-in RDP software

Enterprise system maintenance activities such as system and registry clean operations can be done with just a single click

Procedures that need to be repeatedly used for common endpoint tasks can be crafted and executed

Commands can be run in multiple interpreter languages

The Comodo RMM software features an Advanced Procedure Wizard that allow administrators to create and run commands in sequential order

An integrated power manager feature enables remote restart and shutdown of endpoints

Comodo RMM allows MSP staff to service customers quickly and efficiently.

Written by: Comodo