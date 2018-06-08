We’ve Rolled out Liquidware’s Red Carpet for former RES and AppSense Customers! | Liquidware Blog

Liquidware ProfileUnity is now the true independent leader in User Environment Management. In the last year we’ve been winning more and larger deals from former AppSense and RES customers, and for good reason.

In the last couple of years AppSense customers faced a string of acquisitions with the solution they had chosen. First LANDesk bought AppSense, then Heat Software merged with LANDesk and Ivanti emerged as a reorganized company that now owns the AppSense Environment Manager and AppSense Application Manager technology known now under different Ivanti names. Confused yet? You are not alone. Along the way a large number of familiar faces at AppSense departed. As a result, once happy AppSense customers and partners are now uneasy about their desktop management solution. In fact, you may already be looking for an alternative.

Add to this confusion that Ivanti then bought RES, the Dutch-based company that was the source for RES WorkSpace Manager. In parts of Europe, especially in their former hometown of the Netherlands, RES and AppSense were major competitors – so now confusion on future roadmaps loom.

RES’s former customer base is currently faced with a dilemma, they must move to the new Ivanti architecture (basically the former AppSense UEM product) because their RES WorkSpace Manager end of life is coming. While Ivanti has done some creative re-naming for their UEM product, all indications are that former RES customers must soon switch to a product based on the former AppSense UEM product if they want the latest offering.

