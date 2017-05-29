We’re changing our name to Liquidware!

If you are very, very lucky there comes a magical moment in every venture’s lifespan — a tipping point of sorts — when it wakes up and realizes it has come a long way from where it all began. We are so fortunate to have the people, partners, and customers to have made it to that day.

In 2009, when we launched Liquidware Labs, desktop virtualization was one of the most hyped technologies to come around in some time. Server virtualization was such a raging success that it logically followed that running desktop operating systems in the data center (VDI) must be a great idea too. The truth was that VDI, as it was called, really did not deliver as expected. Those dabbling with the tech in the beginning discovered that desktop virtualization is a lot more complex, and needs a lot more insight and expertise to deploy, than server virtualization. It was like comparing apples and pickup trucks – NO SIMILARITY WHATSOEVER.

However, in last decade, we have collectively learned a great deal, including the most effective architectures to deploy, what kind of infrastructures to build and what kind of issues can arise. We also figured out how to select use cases and users. As a result, desktop virtualization has come out of the experimental phase and is now solidly mainstream. Pretty much every sizeable organization has embarked on virtualizing some portion of their desktops, users, and or applications to make them more manageable and secure.

