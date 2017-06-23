Home Welcome to the Wire-Free Future

The transition to wireless technologies has been going for nearly a full decade. But even now, ten years after the popularization of wifi, wired technology is still, indelibly, a thing. We might no longer be tethered by ethernet cables for computers, gaming systems, and televisions… unless you happen to work in an office, in which case the vast majority of tech is still wired, old-fashioned and… limiting. The world can often feel pretty wired.

But believe it or not, there’s still a lot of push to make the world even less wired. From building wireless charging into new homes to improving the capabilities of different kinds of tech to talk to one another without the need for wires.

Wireless Charging

The last wired tech adapters are almost always the power adapters attached to gaming systems, computers, and other ancillary tech. And while wireless charging stations have certainly increased real estate in the collective modern awareness, they’re hardly common, especially in public spaces. In cafes and other public meeting spots, it’s not uncommon to find people hustling to find outlets and other sources of power.

As a general rule, it’s a problem of construction: setting up room or building-wide passive power systems can take some complex wiring, and most businesses just aren’t about to spend the money on that sort of overhaul. But it’s quickly becoming a trend in modern construction, residential and otherwise, to include passive-electricity systems which reduce or negate the need for traditional outlets.

Wireless Entertainment

As more and more televisions become equipped with wifi capability, and more and more gadgets like Apple TV plug directly into entertainment systems, helping to minimize wire and clutter. Stereo systems are increasingly relying on bluetooth and other wireless technologies to operate wirelessly, which affords the additional benefit of being easily moved when necessary. Even video game controllers and peripherals have made the transition to wirelessness, though some, like the Playstation Dualshock, tend to eat through their charges. Headphones, too, are largely becoming wireless. Though earbuds are often still wired, the prevailing wisdom indicates it’s to make certain that they’re easy to find and less difficult to lose.

Cross-Tech Adapters

Another major source of wires in the modern world is cross-tech adapters. These might include anything from USBs, ethernet cables, RJ9 to 3.5mm Headset Adapter. The major issue? Some technologies, industries, and even locations are just older, and have to be made to work with newer devices. There’s rarely a one-size-fits all solution to get these machines to talk to each other than some kind of cross-tech adapter.

To minimize wired connectivity, some companies are rolling out interesting and innovative adapter bundles, which provide a myriad of adapter options all in one neat package. If there’s ever a reason you must have wires, keeping them in one location and neatly arranged can cut down on hassle and mess.

Improving Already-Wireless Services

Plenty of life’s services are already wireless… but could definitely work better. Smartphones are a great example. You can typically make calls while connected to a network, or when patched into a wifi network, but never when you lack neither and switching between the two can be cumbersome, resulting in dropped calls, lost messages, and other problems. But Google’s looking to fix all that.

Google entered the wireless carrier game back in 2015, purportedly for research purposes: hunting for the ways to make wireless service more stable, more flexible between cellphone networks and wifi, and potentially to develop a cellphone network that’s never dropped. But Google’s ‘research’ company arms almost always wind up becoming something bigger, so at this early stage it’s no telling what new capabilities this endeavor could unlock.

The Bottom Line

The promise of wireless living has been drawing on for nearly a decade. But thanks to new technologies in smart homes and offices, it’s finally approaching a fully realized reality, cutting out the need not just for cross-tech wires, but even the wires necessary for charging electrical devices. That’s not to say there isn’t plenty of room of improvement for already-wireless devices, a fact that Google has already pounced on as they work to improve cellphone wireless connectivity.

