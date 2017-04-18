Welcome to Microsoft Azure CLI Shell Preview

A few months ago, Azure CLI 2.0 was released. It provides a command line interface to manage/administer Azure resources. Azure CLI is optimized to run automation scripts composed of multiple commands, hence the commands and the overall user experience is not interactive. Azure CLI Shell (az-shell) provides an interactive environment to run Azure CLI 2.0 commands, which is ideal for new users learning the Azure CLI’s capabilities, command structures, and output formats. It provides autocomplete dropdowns, auto-cached suggestions combined with on the fly documentation, including examples of how each command is used. Azure CLI Shell provides an experience that makes it easier to learn and use Azure CLI commands.

Features

Gestures The shell implements gestures that can be used by users to customize it. F3 function key in the toolbar can be used to look up all the available gestures at any time.

Scoping The shell allows users to scope their commands to a specific group of commands. If you only want to work with ‘vm’ commands, you can use the following gesture to set the right scope so that you don’t have to type ‘vm’ with all subsequent commands:

