Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo
Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) is designed for enterprise development and IT teams who build, ship and run business critical applications in production at scale. Docker EE provides a fully integrated solution that includes the container engine, built-in orchestration, a private registry, and container lifecycle management to help you build a secure software supply chain. As an enterprise-grade offering with access to SLA-backed technical support and validated integrations to leading 3rd party images, plug-ins, and infrastructure, Docker EE can help organizations deliver Containers as a Service (CaaS) to improve IT efficiency, make applications more portable for the public cloud, and more secure through a smaller attack surface and image signing and scanning.
Watch the following webinar as Moni Sallam and I highlight some key use cases for Docker Enterprise Edition and how it differs from Community Edition. Moni also provides a demo of how end-to-end container lifecycle management can be securely controlled through Docker EE.
Here are some of the top questions from the live session:
