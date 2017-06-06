Web-based Application Publishing with Ericom Connect
Watch how quick and easy it is to publish, load balance & access applications running on Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS) / Terminal Servers — with Ericom Connect.
Ericom Connect is a simpler, cost-effective Citrix Alternative that delivers centrally managed, secure on-demand access to applications and desktops. Combining the benefits of advanced Grid technology and robust connection brokering, the cloud-ready Ericom Connect offers high availability, super-scalability and enhanced performance, in a single end-to-end solution that is easy to manage, configure and deploy.
Ericom Connect enhances the usability, flexibility and manageability of Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (Terminal Servers) and desktop virtualization (VDI) platforms, lowering IT overhead while delivering a superior end user experience on any device, anywhere.
For more information, visit:
http://www.ericom.com/ericom-connect/
Liked the video? Tell your friends!
https://youtu.be/A4y1Yf-xW6A
This video is from the fine folks at Ericom Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper