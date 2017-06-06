Web-based Application Publishing with Ericom Connect

Watch how quick and easy it is to publish, load balance & access applications running on Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS) / Terminal Servers — with Ericom Connect.

Ericom Connect is a simpler, cost-effective Citrix Alternative that delivers centrally managed, secure on-demand access to applications and desktops. Combining the benefits of advanced Grid technology and robust connection brokering, the cloud-ready Ericom Connect offers high availability, super-scalability and enhanced performance, in a single end-to-end solution that is easy to manage, configure and deploy.

Ericom Connect enhances the usability, flexibility and manageability of Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (Terminal Servers) and desktop virtualization (VDI) platforms, lowering IT overhead while delivering a superior end user experience on any device, anywhere.

For more information, visit:

http://www.ericom.com/ericom-connect/

This video is from the fine folks at Ericom Software