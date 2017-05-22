We Know You Don’t WannaCry
To help you accomplish this, we’re offering Lakeside customers several complimentary dashboards that can help you identify Windows instances that are at risk of being infected by WannaCry or other security threats:
- Security Patch Details: We’ve developed a new kit, Patch Summary Kit, that provides details on security patches based on operating system. It also provides details for a specific patch if you know the patch’s KB or definition. The details include if the security patch was installed in a system and which patch it was. This kit provides clear and precise data to help users remain safe.
- Risk Score: SysTrack provides a risk score in Risk Visualizer. The risk score is an uncapped integer that takes into account all potential ways a system may be vulnerable. Risk Visualizer allows you to view the risk scores of all systems in your environment to easily identify systems of concern. A higher risk score implies that your system is at greater risk of attack.
