We built the Best Storage Platform in the World. Now, 2018 comes down to Business Execution

We built the Best Storage Platform in the World. Now, 2018 comes down to Business Execution
In the book Built to Last, Jim Collins and Jerry Porras beautifully describe that ‘building a visionary company requires one percent vision and 99 percent alignment‘.

Business fallacies more often than not disrupt even the most successful companies with the most advanced and visionary products. Business execution is possibly more important than actually having a good product, or being on the right market at the right time. Datrium is at one of these crucial, but glorious moments – and I’m thrilled to be part of it.

Our engineering team, under the leadership of Hugo Patterson and his VMware, Netapp & Data Domain teams, spent almost four years building what I can unequivocally call the Best Storage Platform for VMs in the World.

We built the fastest and most scalable converged primary and secondary storage platform in the world that at the same time enables organizations to grow their data centers at their own pace ‘pay-as-you-go’ while bringing their existing datacenter investments as part of the solution, and providing the simplest way to make use of data and cloud services. All with a better TCO/ROI than HCI.

That’s a lot of mumbo-jumbo to explain in a paragraph, so look at this:

Read the entire article here, We built the Best Storage Platform in the World. Now, 2018 comes down to Business Execution. – myvirtualcloud.net

Via the fine folks at Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

News
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre's passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years' industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre's blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre's passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award'2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.

