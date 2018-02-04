We built the Best Storage Platform in the World. Now, 2018 comes down to Business Execution

In the book Built to Last, Jim Collins and Jerry Porras beautifully describe that ‘building a visionary company requires one percent vision and 99 percent alignment‘.

Business fallacies more often than not disrupt even the most successful companies with the most advanced and visionary products. Business execution is possibly more important than actually having a good product, or being on the right market at the right time. Datrium is at one of these crucial, but glorious moments – and I’m thrilled to be part of it.

Our engineering team, under the leadership of Hugo Patterson and his VMware, Netapp & Data Domain teams, spent almost four years building what I can unequivocally call the Best Storage Platform for VMs in the World.

We built the fastest and most scalable converged primary and secondary storage platform in the world that at the same time enables organizations to grow their data centers at their own pace ‘pay-as-you-go’ while bringing their existing datacenter investments as part of the solution, and providing the simplest way to make use of data and cloud services. All with a better TCO/ROI than HCI.

That’s a lot of mumbo-jumbo to explain in a paragraph, so look at this:

