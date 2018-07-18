Since launching Wayk Now, we’ve received several inquiries about how it compares to other popular remote access solutions, such as TeamViewer, Bomgar and LogMeIn. Ask and ye shall receive, my wonderful friends!

Today, I’ll start by looking at Wayk Now vs. TeamViewer, and then in future articles I’ll cover Bomgar and LogMeIn. As Michael Buffer famously says: let’s get ready to rumble!!!!

Wayk Now

About: Wayk Now is a flexible, easy-to-use and lightweight remote desktop access solution that reduces implementation time, increases security, enables scalability and boosts efficiency through a single, unique platform for all remote sessions. Wayk Now, which is fully integrated into our Remote Desktop Manager solution, delivers the best of both worlds for IT professionals and executives alike: efficiency, security and control on one side, and affordability and investment protection on the other.

Cost: Wayk Now Free is free for both personal and commercial use. Wayk Now Enterprise delivers a more sophisticated feature set and can be purchased for a one-time fee. User, Site, Country and Global license options are available.