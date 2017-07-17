Wayk Now v1.2 Is Here & v1.5 Is Coming Soon!
You know the saying “Rome wasn’t built in a day?” Well, our version of Rome is Wayk Now — which is our way of saying that it’s taking us a bit longer than planned (confirmed by our Wayk Now Roadmap 2017) to launch the next major update, v1.5. But there’s a good reason for the wait.
Where’s Wayk Now v1.5?
Those of you who’ve been part of our community for a while know that we never “release updates for the sake of releasing updates.” We only release updates when our team determines that a new version is ready. Just like all of you, we take pride in our work. Besides, we promise to help you control the IT chaos in your world. How can you do that with an incomplete or unstable tool?
And so, our team has decided that version v1.5 isn’t 100% ready for launch — but they’re working hard on this, and we expect to have some happy news in the coming weeks.
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
