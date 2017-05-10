A few months ago, we introduced our new remote desktop and remote support tool Wayk Now. Since then, we’ve received a lot of great input from our amazing community of IT pros. The vast majority of your feedback has been positive, while some of you have shared some constructive suggestions that will be included in future updates. As always, we thank all of you for support.

You may also have seen our CEO David’s Wayk Now Road Map for 2017, which highlights the key milestones we plan on reaching this year. Today, I’m pleased to share that we’re right on target for the “April-June” segment of the Road Map, because Wayk Now for iOS has arrived in the App Store! You can download it now for FREE to your iPhone or iPad by clicking below:

Wayk…What?

If you’ve been exiled for the last little while in Essos with your dragons and Unsullied Army, and so have no idea what Wayk Now is, here’s a recap:

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys