Watch a Animated Guide to the Internet of Things on the Latest Episode of ‘Explanimators’
In the next few years, we will see the arrival of some 30 to 50 billion connected devices. The internet of things will allow unprecedented creation and sharing of data. And, by analyzing all of that information, we will learn how to improve different aspects of our lives and create new experiences in the home, the workplace and beyond.
Now you can learn everything you need to know about the internet of things by watching the latest episode of “Explanimators” from Microsoft Story Labs.
Set as a modern take on a classic fairy tale, the video features Asta Roseway, principal research designer at Microsoft Research and co-founder of FoodFutures, an exhibition addressing food production needs in the year 2050; Ros Harvey, founder and managing director at ag-tech company, The Yield Lab, that is pioneering connected oyster production (yes, you read that correctly); and Microsoft Executive VP of Business Development, Peggy Johnson, who (among other things) is responsible for driving strategic partnerships between automotive manufacturers and the Microsoft Cloud in order to create the next generation of smart vehicles.
Check out the new episode above, and stay tuned for more animated adventures in technology coming soon from Story La
Read the entire article here, Watch an animated guide to the internet of things on the latest episode of ‘Explanimators’
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published