Watch a Animated Guide to the Internet of Things on the Latest Episode of ‘Explanimators’

In the next few years, we will see the arrival of some 30 to 50 billion connected devices. The internet of things will allow unprecedented creation and sharing of data. And, by analyzing all of that information, we will learn how to improve different aspects of our lives and create new experiences in the home, the workplace and beyond.

Now you can learn everything you need to know about the internet of things by watching the latest episode of “Explanimators” from Microsoft Story Labs.

Set as a modern take on a classic fairy tale, the video features Asta Roseway, principal research designer at Microsoft Research and co-founder of FoodFutures, an exhibition addressing food production needs in the year 2050; Ros Harvey, founder and managing director at ag-tech company, The Yield Lab, that is pioneering connected oyster production (yes, you read that correctly); and Microsoft Executive VP of Business Development, Peggy Johnson, who (among other things) is responsible for driving strategic partnerships between automotive manufacturers and the Microsoft Cloud in order to create the next generation of smart vehicles.

Check out the new episode above, and stay tuned for more animated adventures in technology coming soon from Story La

via the fine folks at Microsoft