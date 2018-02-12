Canada is known for maple syrup, the legendary Wayne Gretsky and, of course, a national passion for ice hockey. Now, IGEL is bringing its own passion – for delivering the world’s best endpoint management software – to Canada with an expanded team of sales and channel leaders.

As IGEL’s first Canada country manager, based in our Toronto office, I have to say I am more than delighted to help tell our Canadian colleagues about IGEL’s simple, secure and cost-effective solutions for remote management of endpoint devices. Having worked for more than a decade developing go-to-market strategies and expanding sales channels in the thin client and endpoint management software space, I believe IGEL’s approach to end user computing is the absolute best fit for how enterprises operate today. They need to deliver productive, secure desktops to users on any device, anywhere, and IGEL is the best solution for this in the market today.

We are fortunate to have Michael Berman joining our Canadian team as sales engineer. Michael is a Citrix veteran who spent nearly a decade focused on Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer solutions. IGEL clients will find Michael has an encyclopedic knowledge of VDI and no doubt, they will see quickly how Michael will help them deploy IGEL solutions and improve productivity so smoothly they’ll have time to check those hockey games!

Read the entire article here, Want to Sweeten Up Your Endpoint Sales? Talk Maple Syrup and Management with our new Canadian Team!

