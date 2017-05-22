Want to Expand Your VDI Services Offerings? Partner with Workspot to Deliver DaaS 2.0!

Workspot has launched our new Cloud Consulting Partner Program. It’s just one in a long list of our current efforts to take advantage of these exciting times. The VDI industry is in the midst of a major transition — customer demand for the cloud is on the verge of becoming a stampede. According to recent analyst predictions, 50 percent of new VDI users will be deployed on DaaS platforms by 2019.

Right now, the mid-market customer space is largely untapped and fragmented. This means there’s a huge growth opportunity for Workspot partners in the area of VDI services and DaaS solutions. Our new program will not only enable cloud service providers (CSPs), IT consultants, and managed service providers (MSPs) to take advantage of the cloud, it’ll also ensure we forge valuable relationships so that everyone wins.

Your customers want more

The cloud is more pervasive than ever, and customer expectations have changed. Moreover, larger customer segments are investigating the possibility of moving to DaaS or outsourcing IT as their application portfolios modernize. They also need to bring many of their legacy applications with them. In the cloud era, MSPs and CSPs need to consider sustained innovation to differentiate themselves from the competition.

