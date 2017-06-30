Want the best graphical user experience? Five cool features in Citrix XenServer 7.2
The WhatMatrix team is glad to announce the formal update of XenServer to version 7.2 in our Virtualization comparison – bringing all versions up to the latest releases for comparison.
The latest XenServer release comes with an array of improvements that further simplify the user experience and enable even greater platform management scalability. XenServer 7.2 is the first “Current Release” (CR), which makes new features available to users as early as possible. If you are more focused on “production stability” you might want to stick with the XS 7.1 (LTSR) release.
Customers who are running XenServer 7.1 LTSR should decide whether they wish to upgrade to the XenServer 7.2 CR stream, as this will require the regular adoption of new CRs in order to remain in support.
XenServer 7.2 is again available in two commercial editions:
- Standard Edition
- Enterprise Edition
Read the entire article here, Want the best graphical user experience? Five cool features in XenXerver 7.2
via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community
Share this:
