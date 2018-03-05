Want a Sure Bet? It’s IGEL World-Class Endpoint Security on Display at HIMSS 2018, March 5-9, Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a place for betters and optimists. At IGEL, we think a good game of poker is great fun but we don’t gamble on endpoint security, and that is why healthcare organizations are coming to IGEL for our simple, smart and secure endpoint management software solutions.

At HIMSS next week, visit IGEL at the Citrix Ready Pavilion, Booth #12332, and learn how healthcare institutions like Diversicare Health Services, University of North Carolina Health System, Bend Memorial, Eastern Health, Australia, Sparrow Health and Wilson Health are deploying IGEL endpoint management and thin client solutions.

Here’s another absolutely sure bet from IGEL: if you meet with us at HIMSS, you win a $50 Amazon gift card. To schedule a meeting, please contact Enit Nichani at nichani@igel.com.

Also be sure to visit our partner Coretek at Booth #8334. IGEL is a channel-first company and partners like Coretek, Spadafy, Imprivata, Caradigm, Citrix and VMware are why our endpoint software sales are breaking records!



Product Stuff

Bring your less-than-stellar, tired equipment to the IGEL booth. We’ll convert it to our UD Pocket, our Linux-based micro thin client that has been a phenomenal success right out of the gate. For healthcare professionals working in many locations and concerned about the secure transfer of data, the UD Pocket mitigates risk by limiting access, thus preventing malware to enter the network.

